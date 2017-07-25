‘Parmanu’ is based on true story: John Abraham

MUMBAI

Actor-producer John Abraham, who is coming up with a film “Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran”, says that it’s entertaining but based on a true story.

“Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran” is based on the nuclear test conducted at Pokhran in 1998 when BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

Asked if this film is somewhere a tribute to the leader, John said: “I think it is an interesting film. Atal Ji was one of the greatest Prime Ministers we had, but this is film and it has to be entertaining. Neither we are political nor are we showing anything in the film which is overtly political. We have just tried to make an entertaining film.”

He added: ” ‘Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran’ is a very entertaining film but a true story which happened in India.”

How did subject came to him?

“This subject had come to Prerna and Arjun (Of KriArj Entertainment). When they came to me with this subject I liked it and then we developed it in-house. We were very fortunate as the script finally shaped up really well,” said John.

The 44-year-old actor said “we are very careful in selecting only good script, because audience in today’s date looks for only good content.”

Asked to comment on the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, John said: “He was a visionary, he had the great vision and if we can talk about India shining, it’s only because of him. We want to give credit to our army personals and scientists who are responsible for the Super power that India is today.”

The film also features Diana Penty and Boman Irani in lead roles.