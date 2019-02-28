Parker Jewish Institute appoints Sujata Seth to promote newly expanded Indian Cultural Unit

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care & Rehabilitation, based in New York, has appointed Sujata Seth has joined the Institute’s Public Affairs Office, reporting to Lina Scacco, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Outreach and Development.

As the new Marketing Associate for Parker’s newly expanded Indian Cultural Unit, she will conduct special outreach programs to educate the area’s Indian population about Parker’s dedicated services for older adults, according to a press release.

Seth’s responsibilities will include making special presentations at senior centers, at Hindu temples and businesses, physicians’ offices and other health-related facilities. Fluent in English, Hindi and Punjabi, she’s excited about joining Parker’s team.

“My goal is to promote awareness of the Parker brand, especially about the fourth floor Indian Cultural Unit,” Seth said, in a statement.

She will also make special efforts to reach those residing in the neighborhoods, who may not know of Parker’s unique and dedicated program for the Indian community.

She brings many years of professional marketing expertise to her new position at Parker. She has since 2014 till the present been actively involved with the India Association of Long Island (IALI) in Hicksville. As an Executive Member, she has assisted the Association President closely with Fundraising events, Food Drives (in collaboration with The Interfaith Nutrition Network), India Fest (showcase of the Indian heritage and culture annual event) and various other events.

In addition, since 2015 she has co-chaired a monthly Forum where Meditation mantras are chanted and a discourse on The Bhagwad Gita (the Hindu holy book) is given. Her love for singing has kept her involved in monthly music groups within the community as well.

A long-time resident of Forest Hills, New York, Seth’s husband is retired and owned a successful import/wholesale business in the garment industry. The Seths have two sons, one is a Marketing consultant for ICUC – Dentsu Aegis, the other a doctor following residency in anesthesiology at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Manhattan.

Parker Jewish Institute is a leading provider of short term rehabilitation and long term care. At the forefront of innovation in patient-centered health care and new technology, the Institute is also a leader in teaching and geriatric research. Parker Jewish Institute features round-the-clock clinical teams, and is nationally renowned as a skilled nursing facility, as well as a provider of community-based health care, encompassing social adult day care, home health care and a hospice program.