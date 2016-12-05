Panneerselvam Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

IANS

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam was on Tuesday sworn in as Chief Minister after the death of J.Jayalalithaa.

Within hours of Jayalalithaa’s passing away, Panneerselvam was elected AIADMK legislature party leader.

He was then sworn in as Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan by Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao. Thirty-one ministers were also sworn-in along with him.

This is the third time Panneerselvam becomes the Chief Minister.

Unlike the last time when he turned emotional, Panneerselvam this time was calm and composed while being administered the oath.