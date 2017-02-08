Pankaj Berry to Appear in ‘Hoshiyaar’

Actor Pankaj Berry, best known for his roles in shows like “Bharat Ek Khoj”, “Mahabharat” and “Swabhimaan”, has been roped in to appear in TV show “Hoshiyaar…Sahi Waqt, Sahi Kadam”.

Pankaj will be seen as S.P. Sanghvi, a man of principles, values and ethics, in the upcoming episode of the show, which will depict the tale of a boy named Aryan, a homosexual who is forced to get married to a girl.

After facing the reality, Aryan’s father (Pankaj) threatens and tortures his son mentally and physically.

“It’s my third time that I’m working with the channel. I have worked with them earlier in shows ‘Waaris’ and ‘Gangaa’, and now ‘Hoshiyaar…’ has happened. The character that I will be seen essaying in the upcoming episode is that of a father who is very strong and powerful,” Pankaj said in a statement.

“I personally feel it’s not a grey character because it’s only because of the circumstances that he reacts in such a brutal manner,” he added.

“Hoshiyaar…Sahi Waqt, Sahi Kadam” is aired on &TV.

