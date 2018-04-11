Pandit Rajan Misra, Pandit Sajan Misra To Perform In New York

NEW YORK – To celebrate their 40th anniversary performing, the inimitable brothers Pandit Rajan and Pandit Sajan Misra are embarking on an international tour to 50 cities in four continents.

They will have one concert in New York City, on Friday, April 20th at 7pm at the intimate and acoustically superb Elebash Hall at 365 Fifth Avenue.

Considered two of today’s leading Indian classical vocalists of the North Indian khyal style, the Misra brothers hail from the distinguished 300-year-old family lineage of distinguished musicians belonging to the great maestros of Banaras.

They commenced their tutelage at a very young age from the doyens of Banaras Gharana, Pandit Hanuman Prasad Misra and Pandit Gopal Misra (their father and uncle, respectively).

Their mellifluous voices combine with masterly command of ancient and highly complex techniques and bring a distinct and rare sensitivity to their art form.

They have been quoted as saying of their performing together: “When we sing, we are one soul singing, even though we are in two bodies”.

Tickets and information at www.livesounds.org