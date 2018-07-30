Pandit Jasraj’s biography to release in India in August

NEW DELHI – An authorized biography of the 88-year-old Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, by Hindi poet Sunita Budhiraja, is set to formally launch in India in August after its US launch, publisher Vani Prakashan said.

The 534-page book, “Rasraj: Pandit Jasraj”, has incidents and anecdotes from his life, from the time of his birth to his tabla-playing days and his journey when he became a renowned vocalist in Hindustani Classical music.

It is available online on e-commerce sites Flipkart and Amazon, priced Rs 2,400 for the hardcover and Rs 895 for the paperback versions.

The Mewati-gharana music maestro was awarded the Padma Shri in 1975, the Padma Bhushan in 1990 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2000.

“Rasraj: Pandit Jasraj” is the literary culmination of years of interactive sessions with the maestro, his disciples all over the world, his family and friends.

Budhiraja has previously authored “Saat Suron ke Beech” containing informal and personal long interviews with legends of Indian music — Ustad Bismillah Khan, Pandit Kishan Maharaj, Panditt Jasraj, M. Balamuralikrishna, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Pandit Birju Maharaj and Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.