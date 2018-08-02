Pakistani student detained by ICE at Mexican border

On returning back from their trip to Mexico, Shahla Shahnawaz and her brother Faraz Hussein were held at the border.

According to a KHOU11 report, Shahnawaz was let go while Hussein, 23, was stopped, questioned and detained even though he was told that exiting and re-entering the U.S. would re-trigger and extend his student visa which was to expire soon.

“No matter what, do not leave without legal counsel at this time because they will find anything to stop you,” Shahnawaz told KHOU11.

However, a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told KHOU that Hussein admitted that he was working in the U.S. without any authorization and that he was not currently enrolled in any school.

“It is important to note that simply having a visa does not guarantee entry to the United States. A CBP officer at the port of entry will conduct an inspection to determine if the individual is eligible for admission under U.S. immigration law,” a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said in a statement.

FIEL Houston and other civil rights groups are now helping Hussein’s family in hopes that he does not have to wait months to learn what happens next

“The only thing he’s going to go through is a credible fear interview. If he makes it, there is a chance for him to get parole and come out,” Shahnawaz added.