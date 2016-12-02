Pakistani Man Sentenced For Visa Fraud In Upstate New York

By a Staff Writer

A Pakistani citizen from Canada was sentenced in a U.S. court in Buffalo, N.Y., for visa fraud. The judge however, sentenced Naeem Maqbool, 46, to the few months he has already served in prison after his arrest in September. Acting U.S.

Attorney for the Western District of New York James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Nov. 28, that Maqbool was sentenced by U.S. District Judge for the Western District of New York Richard J. Arcara.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Lamarque, who handled the case, said that on Sept. 6, at the Peace Bridge Port of Entry, Maqbool presented a Pakistani passport which contained a fraudulent United States non-immigrant visitor visa. A commercial air pilot, Maqbool had previously been denied visas on multiple occasions. He was granted the latest visa after providing false information on his visa application, investigators found. The Pakistani man wanted to work in the

United States and lied so that U.S. authorities would not find out about his prior visa denials, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Maqbool was also in possession of a counterfeit Pakistani passport that was a high quality copy of an expired passport that had been altered to conceal his travel to the Middle East.

The United States Customs and Border Protection carried out the investigation in this case.