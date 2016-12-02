Pakistani Man Arrested For Alleged Heroin Import Offences

By a Staff Writer

Shahbaz Khan, a Pakistani national, was arrested in Liberia Dec. 1 after a sting operation, and was expelled to the U.S. Dec. 2 to face charges of allegedly conspiring to send hundreds of kilograms of heroin to the U.S. for distribution in New York City.

Khan was presented before United States Magistrate Judge James L. Cott Dec. 2, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, said in a press release.

“Shahbaz Khan allegedly had designs on establishing an international narcotics smuggling empire,” Bharara is quoted saying in the press release. Khan allegedly sought to arrange for five kilos of ‘100% pure’ heroin to be imported to New York from Asia, promising to supply hundreds of kilograms more. He was caught in an elaborate sting operation staged by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the press release revealed.

Khan, 68, a citizen of Pakistan, is charged with one count of conspiracy to import heroin into the United States, and one count of attempting to import heroin into the United States. If convicted of Count One or Count Two, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

According to the allegations in the Complaint, between about August 2016 and October 2016, Khan participated in a series of telephone calls and in-person meetings in countries in Southwest Asia with individuals who he believed were heroin traffickers interested in purchasing kilogram quantities of heroin for importing to the United States. Those individuals were, in fact, working at the direction of the DEA, including an undercover law enforcement officer. During those meetings and telephone calls, which were recorded, Khan agreed to supply hundreds of kilograms of heroin from Southwest Asia for importation into the United States and distribution in New York City.

He claimed that he could send heroin to the United States, Canada, and “anywhere else in the world,” and that he was able to send the narcotics by plane or ship, the press release said.

In late September 2016, Khan traveled to a country in Southwest Asia where he met with the undercover agent, among others and agreed to provide an initial shipment of five kilograms of heroin for importation into the United States. Khan told the undercover agent that, once the five kilograms of heroin successfully arrived in New York City, he would begin supplying larger quantities of heroin on a regular basis. He also assured the agent that the heroin was 100% pure.

In early October 2016, Khan delivered on his promise through an employee, and in his calls to the undercover agent, confirmed the heroin was sent by him for transporting to the U.S. to be transported to New York City, and that he would be paid for the heroin once it arrived in the United States.