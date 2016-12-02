Pakistani Man Arrested For Alleged Heroin Import Offences

By a Staff Writer

Shahbaz Khan, a Pakistani national, was arrested in Liberia Dec. 1 after

a sting operation, and was expelled to the U.S. Dec. 2 to face charges of

allegedly conspiring to send hundreds of kilograms of heroin to the U.S.

for distribution in New York City.

Khan was presented before United States Magistrate Judge James L.

Cott Dec. 2, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York,

Preet Bharara, said in a press release.

“Shahbaz Khan allegedly had designs on establishing an international

narcotics smuggling empire," Bharara is quoted saying in the press

release. Khan allegedly sought to arrange for five kilos of ‘100% pure’

heroin to be imported to New York from Asia, promising to supply

hundreds of kilograms more. He was caught in an elaborate sting

operation staged by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the press

release revealed.

Khan, 68, a citizen of Pakistan, is charged with one count of conspiracy

to import heroin into the United States, and one count of attempting to

import heroin into the United States. If convicted of Count One or

Count Two, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a

mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

According to the allegations in the Complaint, between about August

2016 and October 2016, Khan participated in a series of telephone calls

and in-person meetings in countries in Southwest Asia with individuals

who he believed were heroin traffickers interested in purchasing

kilogram quantities of heroin for importing to the United States. Those

individuals were, in fact, working at the direction of the DEA, including

an undercover law enforcement officer. During those meetings and

telephone calls, which were recorded, Khan agreed to supply hundreds

of kilograms of heroin from Southwest Asia for importation into the

United States and distribution in New York City.

He claimed that he could send heroin to the United States, Canada, and

“anywhere else in the world,” and that he was able to send the narcotics

by plane or ship, the press release said.

In late September 2016, Khan traveled to a country in Southwest Asia

where he met with the undercover agent, among others and agreed to

provide an initial shipment of five kilograms of heroin for importation

into the United States. Khan told the undercover agent that, once the

five kilograms of heroin successfully arrived in New York City, he

would begin supplying larger quantities of heroin on a regular basis. He

also assured the agent that the heroin was 100% pure.

In early October 2016, Khan delivered on his promise through an

employee, and in his calls to the undercover agent, confirmed the heroin

was sent by him for transporting to the U.S. to be transported to New

York City, and that he would be paid for the heroin once it arrived in the

United States.