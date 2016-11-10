Pakistan Nationals Sentenced For Illegal Drug Shipments

By a Staff Writer

Two Pakistani nationals, who have been held in continuous custody since their October 2012 arrest in London, have been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of illegally shipping pharmaceuticals into the United States.

Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia sentenced Sheikh Waseem-ul Haq, 43, and Tahir Saeed, 54, for illegally shipping $2 million of pharmaceuticals from Pakistan and the United Kingdom to customers worldwide, including nearly $780,000 in sales to U.S. purchasers, the department of justice announced Nov. 4. On Sept. 23, Saeed was sentenced to time served. Both defendants will remain in federal custody pending their removal from the United States to Pakistan.

As part of the guilty pleas, the defendants admitted that they owned and operated two businesses, Waseem Enterprises and Harry’s Enterprises, both of which were used to conduct wholesale pharmaceutical sales as well as to unlawfully distribute a wide variety of controlled substances and prescription drugs through Internet sites.

The defendants directed U.S. customers to submit payments via Western Union to numerous individuals in Karachi to conceal the fact that the funds were going to Haq and Saeed. In e-mails, the defendants admitted that they paid bribes to Pakistani customs officials to facilitate shipment of the drugs out of Pakistan. They packaged the shipments in ways that reduced the likelihood of interdiction by customs inspectors.

The drugs the defendants shipped into the United States included methylphenidate, various anabolic steroids and other controlled and non-controlled substances.

“This prosecution demonstrates how the use of the Internet to distribute drugs illegally is a major threat to consumers,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “These defendants operated their Internet marketing scheme from Pakistan and were able to ship drugs illegally and directly to U.S. citizens. “