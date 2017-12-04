Pakistan must redouble efforts to confront militants and terrorists in country: Secretary Mattis

United States Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited Islamabad Dec. 4 on his inaugural trip to Pakistan in this position. He took the opportunity to emphasize that Islamabad must do more to end terrorist networks operating from inside that country.

While in Islamabad, Secretary Mattis met with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Minister of Defense Khurram Dastigir Khan, according to a readout provided by the U.S. Defense Department. Secretary Mattis also met with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Naveed Mukhtar.

“The Secretary reiterated that Pakistan must redouble its efforts to confront militants and terrorists operating within the country,” the Defense Department said, even as he recognized Pakistan’s “sacrifices” in the war against terrorism, and emphasized the “vital role” that Pakistan can play in working with the United States and others to facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan to stabilize the region.