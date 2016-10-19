Pakistan imposes complete ban on Indian content on TV, radio

IANS

Amid rising tensions with India, Pakistan’s media regulatory authority on Wednesday approved a complete ban on airing of Indian content in Pakistan from October 21.

The decision was taken at the 120th meeting of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) held on Wednesday in the federal capital.

The federal government had earlier suggested banning airing of Indian content in a tit-for-tat move after Pakistani content was completely banned by India.

The ban will come into effect at 3 p.m. on October 21, and violators will be prosecuted under law, said the statement.

Radio and television stations which violate the ban will have their licences suspended without a prior show cause notice, said the statement issued from the regulatory authority.

The ban extends to all Indian content on cable and radio being aired in the country.

“Pemra, with the authority vested by the federal government, today announces the cancellation of the one-sided rights given to India by the Pervez Musharraf government,” said the Pemra statement.

Earlier in October, Pemra granted Absar Alam the authority to revoke or suspend licences of companies airing Indian content without providing prior notice.

On August 31, Pemra had announced that strict action would be taken against the channels airing foreign content more than the prescribed limit and traders selling illegal Direct to Home (DTH) sets.

The ban order comes amid calls from certain quarters in India for a ban on Pakistani content and artistes.

In India, some political groups have demanded a ban of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan starrer “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, directed by Karan Johar.

Tensions between the two neighbours have risen since the September 18 terror attack on an Indian army base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 19 Indian soldiers dead.

India said it carried out “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control on terrorist launchpads on September 28-29.