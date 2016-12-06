Pakistan Honors Nobel Winner In Physics 37 Years Late, But His Religion Still Stirs Anger

By Pamela Constable

In most countries, it would hardly require an act of courage for the government to rename a university science center after a native-born Nobel Prize-winning physicist who died two decades before.

But in Pakistan, the belated honor announced Tuesday for the late Abdus Salam touches on sensitive fault lines in the Muslim-majority democracy, where officials often feel the need to appease hard-line religious sentiment at the expense of progress and international stature.

Salam was a member of the Ahmadiyya community, a minority religious sect that is ostracized and reviled by many Muslims in Pakistan, and whose schools and places of worship have been the frequent target of terrorist attacks.

So touchy are Pakistan’s majority Sunnis about Ahmadis – who consider themselves Muslims but are widely viewed as heretics – that the decision to add Salam’s name to the National Center for Physics is the first official honor he has received in his homeland. Salam won the prize in 1979, sharing it with two other theoretical physicists from the West. He died in 1996 in London.

“The government should be congratulated for correcting a historic injustice,” said Pervez Hoodbhoy, a professor of physics at Qaid-i-Azam National University, where the physics center is located.

The move shows that Pakistan is finally “ready to move ahead in science . . . irrespective of faith,” he said. “It will help soften Pakistan’s image, which is badly needed when we are accused of being intolerant and terrorist.”

But even as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif issued a statement saying Salam’s “remarkable achievements earned fame and prestige for the country” and “deserve to be valued,” critics were cursing the physicist in online posts as a “thug,” a spy and a “traitor to Islam.” Salam left Pakistan in the 1970s after its legislature declared Ahmadis to be non-Muslims, and he worked from then on in the West.

Other Pakistanis, while praising Sharif for taking a step no previous government leader had risked, said it meant little as long as members of Pakistan’s 4 million-member Ahmadi minority are still persecuted.

“This is indeed welcome news, but can the prime minister explain to us why the Ahmadi community is being hounded, beaten, jailed, and brutalized?” demanded one woman posting a comment on Facebook.

In the past several years, Ahmadi communities have faced a number of deadly attacks, some from local Muslims whipped up by conservative Islamist preachers and others carried out by terrorists. In 2010, suicide attackers from a sectarian Sunni militia killed 94 people and wounded more than 120 in simultaneous assaults at two Ahmadi community centers in the city of Lahore.

Last month, a more subtle but damaging episode took place: a whisper campaign that one of top candidates to become the national army chief had family ties to Ahmadis.

The murmurs – later proven false – died down quickly and were reported only obliquely by the Pakistani press, but the incident illustrated the persistent depth and power of national animosity toward Ahmadis, whose sect was founded in India and claims that another historic figure instead of Mohammed was the last prophet.

Based on a video, the rumors sprang up as Sharif was about to choose among four generals to replace the army chief. They insinuated that one of the candidates, Lt. Gen. Qamar Bajwa, had relatives who were Ahmadis. The rumors were untrue, but they threatened to undermine his candidacy at a critical moment.

Sharif selected Bajwa for the post anyway. But while some commentators denounced the anonymous smear campaign, the language of their criticism was telling.

One prominent columnist, Syed Talat Hussain, slammed the campaign as “a vile act,” a “sensational falsehood” and the “ultimate slander.” Hussain did not directly refer to Ahmadis, but his hyperbolic tone underscored the widespread suspicion facing the group.

The beginning of Salam’s official rehabilitation in Pakistan, a country desperately in need of academic role models and modern heroes, came years after he was recognized for his contributions in the West. The country did not have another Nobel laureate until 2014, when Malala Yousufzai won the peace prize.

As a schoolgirl in 2012, Yousufzai survived a terrorist attack, and went to become an eloquent advocate for girls’ education and women’s rights.

One Facebook post Tuesday quoted an imaginary letter from Salam to Yousufzai the day after she won.

“Dear Malala,” it read. “The Nobel mantel passes on to you, dear child. And with it, I regret to pass on the heart-wrenching burden it brings.”