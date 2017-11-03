‘Padmavati’ to release in US on December 1

NEW DELHI

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama “Padmavati” will release in the US on December 1.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, “Padmavati” is being distributed internationally by Paramount Pictures.

Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said in a statement: “I am very proud to announce that Paramount Pictures will lead the international release of our epic film ‘Padmavati’. We are breaking new ground with ‘Padmavati’, its marketing and release strategy. With Paramount coming on board, we will take the film to a whole new level globally.”

Megan Colligan, spokesperson of Paramount Pictures, said: “‘Padmavati’ has all the makings of a hit film and we are excited to bring Sanjay’s incredible vision to audiences across the international marketplace.”

IANS