‘Padmavati’ Row: Haryana BJP Leader Quits Party Post

A Haryana BJP leader who announced a Rs 10 crore award to behead Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone for their role in “Padmavati” on Wednesday resigned as the party’s Chief Media Coordinator in the state.

Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu sent his resignation to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Subhash Barala through a WhatsApp message and urged his to accept it immediately.

In his resignation, Ammu said he was upset with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s “attitude towards the Rajput community”. The Chief Minister, according to him, was surrounded by “a few unwanted people and keeping himself away from loyalist party workers”.

He said he would pray to God so that “good sense” prevails on Khattar and requested that he be relieved of the party post’s responsibility.

A delegation of Rajput leaders led by Ammu on Tuesday visited Haryana Bhawan in Delhi to meet Khattar and request him to fulfil their demand of announcing a ban on “Padmavati” in the state but the Chief Minister refused to meet them.

Rajput leaders said they felt insulted by Khattar.

On November 21, Ammu was booked for issuing threats to Bhansali and Deepika over their movie. But he stood by his announcement of Rs 10- crore reward for “beheading” them.

Ammu said he gave the statements as a “Rajput” and not as a BJP leader.

Ammu also threated to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the movie. The movie centres around the valour of Rajput queen Padmavati.

Asked if he had received any notice from the BJP for his statement, Ammu told IANS: “No notice has been received. I’ll answer if I get one. I am ready to do anything for the welfare for my community.”

Police officer Sunil Kumar said the accused would be served a notice soon to join the police probe.