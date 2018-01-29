Padmaavat breaks records at North American box office

NEW YORK – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has made $4.4 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office, with $.5 million on Thursday, with a total of $4.9 million over Thursday-Sunday.

The last Bollywood film to be so successful at the North American box office was Aamir Khan’s Dangal in 2016 which made $4.1 miilion in its opening weekend and PK in 2014 which made $3.6 million in its opening weekend.

Padmaavat also set a new record for being the highest grossing Bollywood movie in a single day making $1.85 million just on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Padmaavat is now playing in 326 theaters across the United States and Canada in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D formats.

The highly controversial film is about Queen Padmavati (Padukone), the wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh (Kapoor) of the Kingdom of Chittor and how her beauty enthralled Allaudin Khilji (Singh) the reigning sultan of Hindustan.