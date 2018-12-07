Padma Lakshmi wants Aziz Ansari to be guest judge on “Top Chef”

As “Top Chef” enters its 16th season, Indian American host Padma Lakshmi has told US Weekly that she would like to see her dear friend Aziz Ansari as a celebrity guest on the show.

“I’m friends with Aziz Ansari and I would really like to have him on the show because of how much of a food freak he is. I basically designed a whole season of the show and everything just so he could eat better,” she told Us Weekly.

Though, Ansari won’t be appearing on the show this season and instead his “Master of None” co-star Lena Waithe will, along with other celebrities like Eric Ripert and Emeril Lagasse.

Lakshmi also told US Weekly that she “would really like to do more vegetarian or vegan recipes” on the show this season.

Ansari was accused of sexual assault in January, right after he received an Emmy Award with Waithe in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category for the “Thanksgiving” episode in the second season of “Master of None.”