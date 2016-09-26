Padma Lakshmi To Headline Advertising Week Gala In N.Y.C.

By a Staff Writer

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi will headline at Advertising Week, the annual celebration of the industry people, beginning Sept. 26 in New York. Lakshmi will be part of the CEO Connectors session on Sept. 27, discussing how she built her own business,” the New York Post reported. The event will be packed with A-list thought leaders and a star-studded evening roster of special events. Annually hosted in landmark venues throughout Times Square, Advertising Week has added the iconic Town Hall to its list for 2016, where headliners, including Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Snapchat’s Imran Khan, will speak in a special content series. An opening gala for The Week’s 13th anniversary in New York, hosted in the spectacular and highly anticipated new Oculus building in lower Manhattan, will be among the special events. Lakshmi has her own line of home decor at Bloomingdale’s and food products under the Padma’s Easy Exotic brand.