Padma Lakshmi speaks at ACLU training on protest, resistance

, Posted On : March 15, 2017 6:05 pm

Padma Lakshmi spoke during a meeting called “The Resistance Training” hosted by the American Civil Liberties Union, March 11, in Coral Gables, Fla.

The American Civil Liberties Union is launching a nationwide training event to make people aware of their rights as protesters.

Speaking at the event, the New York-based cookbook author, actress, model and television host said she emigrated to the U.S. at age 4 and said the nation appears to be retreating from its welcoming ways.

“Lately I’ve started to feel like an outsider,” she said. “What makes America great is our culture of inclusion. We must not tolerate the intolerance.”

Organizers told the Tampa Bay Times the event at a sports arena on the University of Miami campus was livestreamed to locations in all 50 states.

ACLU executive director Anthony Romero said 200,000 people had signed up to attend one of an estimated 2,000 local events.