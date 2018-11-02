Padma Lakshmi hosted a comedy show to advocate for women

After advocating for equal rights, Padma Lakshmi the Indian American host of “Top Chef,” was seen as a stand-up comedian on her show called “Padma Puts on a Comedy Show,” which took place on October 24 at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

What provoked Lakshmi to do this was Louis C.K.’s surprise comedy set that occurred in August as it was his first one since his November 2017 admission that he masturbated in front of women without their consent, according to a Hello Giggles report.

Lakshmi responded to C.K.’s return by tweeting that people should start paying attention to “people who are actually funny” and listed some of her favorite female and nonwhite comics.

She then ended up organizing two, sold-out comedy shows with the help of Vulture senior editor Jesse David Fox, according to a Vulture report.

While Michelle Wolf headlined the first show, Nikki Glaser headlined the second and both shows were hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

Other performers included John Early, Catherine Cohen, Ziwe Fumudoh, Jo Firestone, Pat Regan and a surprise appearance Chris Rock, one of Lakshmi’s friends.

According to a Hello Giggles report, Lakshmi began the night with some choice words for C.K.

Some of the jokes she made include: “The thing that annoyed me most about [Louis C.K.’s] particular case was that he tried to stifle and bury the careers of various female comedians who called him out on his sh*t, and it’s just like, it’s so hard as a woman, as an actor, as a director, as a comedian, as a writer, to even get noticed. And then to have the courage and bravery to speak the truth, and be slapped down and punished for it in such a cruel way, really spoke to me.”

Lakshmi added how she felt there could be “recovery center” for men like C.K., though him and others like him “haven’t really demonstrated any remorse or deeper understanding about what they did,” she said.

All of the proceeds from the show were donated to the Movement Voter Project.