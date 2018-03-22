P.B. Ram Reddy to be honored by Rutgers University

NEW YORK – Indian American P.B. Ram Reddy will be receiving the inaugural Alumnus of the Year award from Rutgers University’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, according to a university press release.

Reddy was born in the town of Kovur in the Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh, India. He received his Bachelor’s in electrical and electronics engineering from the Sri Venkateshwara University College of Engineering in Tirupati in 1965 and earned his master’s degree in technology from IIT, Kharagpur and was a faculty member at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani before coming to the U.S.

According to his bio on Rutgers’ website, he joined the Electrical Engineering Department at Rutgers in 1969 and graduated with his PhD in 1973, his research focused on Optimal Control Systems.

Reddy then left Rutgers and went to Boston to work at Dynamics Research Corporation where he worked on laser gyroscopic and navigation systems for the United States Department of Defense, focusing on projects specifically for the U.S. Navy.

After that, he worked at the Guidance and Controls Division of Litton Industries in 1978, where he worked on topics such as electronic intelligence and warfare.

In 1984, Reddy was awarded special access security clearances by the government so that he would be able to work on high-security government contracts but then started his own defense contracting company, Apex Technology Inc., the following year, which he ran for almost 20 years and managed up to 200 employees, says his Rutgers’ bio.

In 2004, Apex Technology Inc. partnered with Raytheon to work on a multimillion dollar contract with the Indian Army after which Reddy decided to retire and remained retired until 2007 when he became an investor for CommuniClique.

After Reddy joined CommuniClique, the company gained tremendous success and made Reddy the Chairman of the Board. He was also the largest individual share holder in the company.

Rutgers will honor Reddy on April 25 at the alumni networking event in the Busch Campus Student Center in Piscataway, New Jersey.