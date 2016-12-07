Owner Of N.J. Diagnostic Company Sued For Alleged False Claims

By a Staff Writer

An Indian-American man from Morris County, New Jersey, and his diagnostic testing company are being sued by the government for allegedly submitting false claims to Medicare for thousands of diagnostic testing services that he did not render, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul J. Fishman announced Dec. 6.

Vijay Patel, 59, of Parsippany, New Jersey, owner and operator of Mobile Diagnostic Testing of NJ LLC, a company based in the same town, pleaded guilty Dec.15, 2014, to a criminal information charging him with health care fraud related to this conduct. Today’s civil complaint alleges Vijay Patel violated the False Claims Act.

According to the complaint, Patel had an associate not identified in the press release, who was a cardiologist, and also a participant in the Medicare program.

From around 2009 through 2012, the cardiologist’s Medicare contractor had placed him on so-called “pre-payment review,” which was initiated to ensure that the doctor was submitting claims within established rules and regulations, and which required him to submit documentation, including medical records, to support the services being billed to Medicare.

Under pre-payment review, claims for reimbursement that did not have the documentation necessary to support the services being billed are rejected by the Medicare contractor.

From August 2011 through December 2012, Patel and the cardiologist are accused of defrauding Medicare by submitting claims for diagnostic testing services that the doctor had performed in December 2010 through September 2012, enabling him to evade Medicare’s pre-payment review.

Patel submitted the cardiologist’s claims through his company and his brother’s company, Biosound Medical Services Inc. (Biosound), as if Mobile Diagnostic and Biosound had performed the services instead of the doctor.

Once Patel received the Medicare reimbursement money paid to the two companies for diagnostic testing services the cardiologist had performed, Patel transferred a portion of the payment to the doctor and kept a substantial portion for himself, the release said.