Over 25 countries display culture, cuisine at Indian Consulate in New York

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : February 14, 2017 3:16 pm

The Society of Foreign Consuls (SOFC), New York, in association with the Consulate General of India, New York, organized an International Food Festival at the Consulate premises Feb. 9. More than 25 countries showcased their cuisine and culture during the event.

A large number of people including Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Brooklyn Borough Deputy President Diana Reyna and members of the Diplomatic Corps attended the festival.

Consul General Riva Ganguly Das welcomed the guests while President of SOFC and Consul General of Columbia, María Isabel Nieto Jaramillo made the opening remarks.

Cultural troupes from various participating countries entertained the audience who got to taste the different flavors from around the world.