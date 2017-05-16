Osmanian University alums gather in Chicago for centenary celebrations

Around 700 alumni from Osmania University gathered in Chicago to celebrate the centenary of their alma mater.

Osmanians, including the younger generation, veterans, and “super veterans” from New York, Houston, San Francisco, Minnesota, Indiana and other places attended the celebrations organized by Glory of Hyderabad on May 14th, at Shalimar Banquets, Chicago.

An exhibition, a documentary, and an informative souvenir all helped attendees recall their eventful and formative years in the University, recalling their teachers and friends. Among those they fondly remembered were Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad and founder of the University, some famous alumni, including India’s former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil, film personality Shyam Benegal, and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Y V Reddy, a press release from the Ashfaq Syed of Glory of Hyderabad.

Consul General of India in Chicago Neeta Bhushan said the alumni of Osmania University spead around the world, are its greatest strength. Holding the centenary in Chicago was of special significance as the city was also known for its academic excellence, she added, and called upon those gathered to cultivate a culture of giving back to the alma mater.

Professor S. Ramachandram, vice chancellor of Osmania University said the institution has emerged as a pace setter for higher education and carved out a niche as an icon of higher learning with its international outlook and global reach. It was a preferred destination for higher studies for foreign students and students from across the globe are pursuing their studies in the University, he added. Along with other prestigious Indian higher education institution, it has made India a force to reckon with in the domain of professional education. He advised Indian-Americans to send their children to India for pursuing their education.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi underscored the need for greater collaboration between the universities of India and the United States, in his speech. “They have their respective competitive advantages and their networking in the fields of teaching, research, and consultancy will prove to be a win-win proposition,” he said.

Hardik Bhatt, CIO, office of the Governor, Illinois said that Illinois and Telangana States have signed an MoU to share expertise in the area of planning and execution of smart cities and hoped that Osmania University, like University of Illinois, will be a key partner in Illinois’ smart state initiative.

“Glory of Hyderabad, Chicago, has the rare privilege of being the only organization outside of India to host first historic event of Centenary Celebration of Osmania University“, said Mir Khan, president, Glory of Hyderabad.

A number of Osmanians were honored at the event. – Hassan Chishti- Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Community Service & Literary Contribution; Dr. M M Taqui Khan- Distinguished Osmanian & Scientist of International Repute Award; Syed Hashim Ali- Award for Distinguished Contributions as Civil Servant & Vice Chancellor (posthumously); and Professor S Ramachandram-Award for Distinguished Service to Osmania University. In addition, Bhushan, Krishnamoorthi, and Bhatt were presented awards for Distinguished Community Services.

Singers Nipa Shah, Hitesh Master Nayak, and Rajesh Chalam performed live delivering some old and new Bollywood hits.

On this occasion, Siasat Calligraphy Exhibition was inaugurated, as was an exhibit on Osmania University.