Open air Holi dance party at the Brownstone in New Jersey

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 28, 2017 5:46 pm

Lime N Lightz, a New Jersey-based event management company hosted a Holi Dance party at The Brownstone in Metuchen, New Jersey, March 25. Colors filled the air as people danced to the beats of Bollywood music astray splashed each other with powdered colors. The set up was done outdoors on the patio complete with a photo booth, a DJ and food.

The colorful and vibrant decor was perfect for the occasion with vibrant drapes, cabanas, colorful garlands, sunglasses, live ice gola station and a photo section that perfectly blended the traditional and modern essence of celebrating Holi. Umang Baid, owner of Lime N Lightz says “We believe in creating an experience that brings everyone together. We are a team of very creative people who think out of the box and therefore we create something different every time. Special thanks to Nilay Shah and Amrit Saboo who execute and convert our creativity into a reality.”

The event was sponsored by & TV and co-sponsored by Nirvani Indian Kitchen, New York Life Insurance, HAB Bank, Suhag Jewelers, Ice Gola Express, Bombay Talk, MassMutual Life Insurance, Natasha Khan Entertainment, and Ana Henna.

Photography was done by Deval Parikh of Dreamline Productions, and DJ Karan Entertainment and Boota Dhol provided foot-tapping music.