On Karva Chauth, applying mehendi goes sky-high

IANS

Getting mehendi appied on Karva Chauth festival can be a pricey affair — It can cost up to Rs 3,000 depending on the designs that you select.

Kundan Mehandi Art, a mehendi store at Tagore Garden in west Delhi, was charging up to Rs 2,100 and above on Karva Chauth. But on any other day, they charge just Rs 500.

“Mehendi isn’t expensive, but the workers charge high… the ones who work on salary or even commission basis, they leave their jobs and go for package deals… If there is an increase in requirement of the person… the charge will also go up,” mehendi artist from Kundan Mehandi Art told IANS.

Riya Malhotra, a college student, who accompanied her mother Madhu Malhotra for mehendi, was shocked by the rocketing prices.

“I saw people bargaining as the artists were demanding sky-high amounts and to my utter shock the prices went from Rs 1,500 to 2,500 in a matter of hours. By 12 noon, the price for one hand was Rs 2,500 (for simple design), and if one wanted the design to be more beautiful and intricate, then get ready to shell out over Rs 3,000,” Riya told IANS.

But Rahul, a mehendi artist at VK Bombay Mehandi Art from Saket, justifed the high prices. He said the artists literally don’t have work the entire year.

“We charge per hand Rs 100 non-bridal mehendi during normal days. But there is no limit during Karva Chauth, but we start from Rs 500. Mehendi artists sit with almost no work the entire year, but it’s during Karva Chauth that a good amount of work comes to us,” he told IANS.

A mehendi artist, who was thronged by ladies in a shopping area in Rohini locality, said this is one of the most money-minting festival for them as women are readily willing to splurge.

She added that the mehendi artists are even willing to sit as late as 3 a.m and as early as 6 a.m to cater to clients.

Samira Rana, a newly-wed, shared that she was charged thrice the normal price for the occasion, but the result she got was not what she was expecting for her first Karva Chauth.

“For my first Karva Chauth, I thought I’d get the best mehendi, but didn’t want to spend much… but the result was an awful design. Despite spending triple the amount I would have otherwise paid, I didn’t get the desired result because of the rush by mehendi artists trying to get as many clients done as possible,” she said.