On Eve Of Trump-Modi meet, U.S. designates Senior Hizbul Mujahideen leader as “Global Terrorist”

Just as the bilateral meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were set to begin, the State Department announced it has designated Mohammad Yusuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist.”

Mohammad Yusuf Shah, AKA Syed Salahuddin, is the senior leader of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen. In September, 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley “into a graveyard for Indian forces.”

Under Salahuddin’s tenure as senior Hizbul Mujahideen leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people.

The designation imposes sanctions on foreign persons who have committed, or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.

As a consequence of this designation, Americans are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin’s property and interests in property subject to United States jurisdiction are blocked.

At a press brieffing in Washington, D.C., an Indian government spokesman said the announcement underlies the threat that both the U.S. and India face from terrorism, not just domestically but globally.

The two leaders are expected to release a joint statement following their meeting and some new initiatives are expected in the area of counter-terrorism.

