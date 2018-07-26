Omnichain Solutions among Red Herring Top 100 North America Winners

Omnichain Solutions, a supply chain technology startup co-founded and led by Indian American Pratik Soni, was named among the Top 100 North America Award winners by Red Herring.

Omnichain, which leverages the power of Blockchain, was commended for its upward business trajectory and market-disrupting solutions that use Blockchain technology to help brands and retailers drive growth at scale through real-time transparency across their supply chains, according to a company news release.

“It is an honor to be named to this list of forward-thinkers and innovators pushing business and technology into the future. Blockchain is set to transform entire industries, and we are proud to be at the forefront of bringing this technology to the supply chain industry,” Soni said in a statement.

“With goods traversing multiple–often, disparate–production sites, warehouses, e-tailers and retailers, companies need transparency and visibility in order to prevent supply and demand imbalances, ensure they have the right stock to meet demand, and grow their business and revenue. This is what Blockchain delivers and the Omnichain difference,” he added.

The winners were celebrated at a special awards ceremony led by Red Herring chairman, publisher and CEO Alex Vieux, and was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations, at the Marina Del Rey Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors. We believe Omnichain embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Omnichain should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong,” Vieux said about the company.