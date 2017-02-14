Ohio’s vets recognize work of State Rep. Antani on their behalf

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : February 14, 2017 8:31 pm

The AMVETS Department of Ohio has recognized State Representative Niraj Antani, Republican from the 42 District, with the ‘2016 Legislator of the Year’ award. Rep. Antani has highlighted the plight of veterans in his state, many of whom according to him, cannot find jobs on their return from deployments to conflict areas around the world.

The AMVETS Department of Ohio recognizes legislators who have shown continued support of veterans issues and demonstrated the ideals and goals of the AMVETS Department of Ohio. Antani accepted the award February 11, in Columbus, Ohio.

“I am very thankful to AMVETS for this award, but I am more thankful for all the veterans they serve who protected our nation while in the military,” Antani said in a Feb. 13 press release. “The post 9/11 veteran unemployment rate in Ohio is abysmal. Our veterans deserve better when they return home, and I will fight for them,” he added.

Antani is serving his second two-year term in the Ohio House of Representatives and remains the youngest legislator in that body. He was a district-level delegate from Ohio to the 2016 Republican National Convention.