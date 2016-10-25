Ohio Teenager, Dreaming Of Engineering Career Fatally Shot In Store

From News Dispatches

A 15-year-old sophomore in Highland Heights, Ohio, who worked in his uncle’s fast food store, dreaming to become a lawyer or an engineer someday, was killed Oct.14 when a thug entered the “Mr. Hero’ store shot the boy in the head before taking money from the cash register.

Sunny Ravi Patel of Mayfield Heights High School passed away just a few hours after the shooting around 8 P.M. Investigators announced Oct. 19 that one Daveion Perry, 20, who was taken into custody Oct. 16 after being spotted as matching the suspect’s description, has been charged with aggravated murder in the shooting of Patel, the only son of his parents.

Cleveland.com reported that Judge A. Deane Buchanan set bond at $1 million after his first court appearance and scheduled a preliminary hearing Oct. 28 in Cleveland Heights Municipal Court.

Surveillance photos showed the man entering the store, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a rag across his face with a gun at his side. The boy was not an employee at the store but was helping his uncle Mike Patel who owned the store. At his funeral over 1,000 people came to show their last respect for the teenager who was known for his generosity and helping nature.

“He asked me one question every single day. ‘Dad, how was your day? Did you make enough money?’” his father, also named Ravi Patel, was quoted as saying by Cleveland.com. “I would try to give it (money) to him. But he wouldn’t take any of it.”

Soon after his death a Cleveland Heights resident set up a GoFundMe account that sought $10,000 for funeral expenses but had raised more than $33,000 before the funeral. “The generosity calls to mind the same caring Sunny displayed throughout his life,” father Ravi Patel said.

Sunny also painted his bedroom wine and gold in honor of his beloved Cleveland Cavaliers. He’d been thrilled to watch his favorite player, LeBron James, lead the team to an NBA championship, his father said. “He’d spent all of his time in that room,” Ravi Patel said. “He only came out for dinner.”