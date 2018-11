Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have located the Indian tourist who went missing from New York on October 19.

According to a WTOL report, Gursewak Singh, 14, went missing from his tour group in Amherst on October 19 at around 9 a.m. and was found at the Indian Meadows service plaza in Williams County on the Ohio Turnpike, this morning.

It is still not clear as to how the Singh got to the area.