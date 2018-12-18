Ohio State Representative Niraj Antani, a Republican and youngest member of the state House, was sworn in for a third term Dec. 17. Antani who represents the 42nd District, was first elected in 2014, and has received several recognitions, including being listed in the Forbes ’30 Under 30′ list of the top 30 people under age 30 in the United States in law and policy, his Twitter site shows.

“A huge thank you to Ohio Secretary of State-Elect @FrankLaRose for ceremoniously swearing me in last night in Moraine! He has been a great friend and will be a great statewide elected official for Ohio. Thanks to all of the supporters who came last night,” Antani tweeted.

Recently, Antani drew attention as the only lawmaker to oppose a pay raise for legislators on the House floor, saying they should instead be bringing in tax cuts for Ohioans.

Tax cut is one of the two foremost issues on his agenda in the upcoming year. The other is dealing with the heroin epidemic. He has presented a three-stage plan to tackle that challenge, including getting drugs off the streets, putting dealers and traffickers in jail, and getting treatment for those addicted.