Ohio governor creates advisory committee for legal immigrants

NEW YORK – The Governor of Ohio, John R. Kasich, announced the creation of the Office of Opportunities for New Americans and New Americans Advisory Committee to help legal immigrants be more successful in becoming a part of Ohio and find job opportunities within the state.

“Ohio was built by immigrants and to continue building we need new people from wherever we can find them. As we have become one of the nation’s top job creators, our businesses increasingly need a robust pipeline of hard-working people,” Kasich stated in a press release.

“The Buckeye State is a great, welcoming place to work and raise a family, and whether you are from Indiana or India, New England or Old England, we want you in Ohio,” he added.

The new office, which will be housed within the Ohio Development Services Agency, will help to ensure that legal immigrants successfully integrate into communities by breaking down barriers in state government to improve workforce development opportunities.

The 12-member advisory committee will be named soon and will include members who presently engage new immigrant populations in the private-sector, non-profit community and government.

They will be joined by leaders with various state agencies that provide programs and services to support immigrants through education and training, employment and entrepreneurship.

Immigrants can visit www.NewAmericans.Ohio.Gov, to find out more.