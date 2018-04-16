OCA condemns H-4 visa EAD crackdown

NEW YORK – OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates has announced that they will strongly condemn President Donald Trump’s intent to revoke the authorization of H-4 visa EAD that allows some spouses of H-1B visa immigrants to work.

Approximately 100,000 spouses, mostly Indian, are granted H-4 visa Employment Authorization Document (EAD) annually to work.

Under the H-1B visa, an individual is able to sponsor their family for green cards, as well as their spouse to work under an H-4 visa EAD. With the crackdown on H-1B visas and the discontinuation of H-4EAD visas, hundreds of thousands of legal immigrants will face the possibility of deportation.

“The Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community has, in part, developed due to the need for skilled workers in America. The contributions of H-1B visa workers, as well as H-4 EAD visa workers, have helped build some of the largest industries here today including technology and medicine,” said Vicki Shu, the Vice President of Public Affairs at OCA National, in a statement.

“Many of their families could be torn apart as a result of the termination of these visas. It is cruel and disheartening that the government would dismiss the many contributions Asian Americans have given to this country. We encourage President Trump to recognize the contributions of immigrant communities and prevent the movement of any regulation that will harm the work status of H-1B spouses,” she added.

OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates is a national organization of community advocates dedicated to improving the social, political, and economic well-being of Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPIs).