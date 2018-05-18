Obama’s first Indian-American Chief Information Officer joins Sprinklr

Sprinklr, a New York City-based company that describes itself as the world’s leading Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform, announced May 17, the appointment of Vivek Kundra as Chief Operating Officer.

Kundar was the first Chief Information Officer of the nation and one of President Obama’s first top level appointees upon taking office. He served most recently as the executive vice president of Salesforce,

“Kundra has a track record of leadership and operational excellence that will support Sprinklr’s growth and mission to help enterprise brands create more human experiences at scale across social and digital channels,” the company said in a press release.

As EVP at Salesforce, Kundra led growth and go-to-market strategies for key global verticals such as financial services, healthcare, retail, auto, communications, and the public sector, by creating an ecosystem of partners and launching new apps to solve industry-specific challenges, Sprinklr said. He also launched a new Government Cloud, opening up new markets and accelerating growth in the U.S., and abroad.

As President Obama’s CIO, Kundra was responsible for managing $80 billion in annual technology spending, saved $3 billion in taxpayer dollars while moving the government to the cloud, and strengthened the cybersecurity posture of the nation while making it more open, transparent, and participatory, said Sprinklr in its press release.

Described by TechCrunch as a ‘unicorn startup,’ Sprinklr, which was last valued 2+ years ago at more than $1.8 billion, has moved aggressively to scale a global business and today has 1400+ employees and has as clients, “1200+ of the the world’s most valuable enterprise brands (e.g. Nike, McDonald’s, Microsoft) as customers,” the company said.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate in my career to learn from amazing leaders running some of the largest companies and governments in the world. All of them share one goal: to build enduring relationships that create value for every one of their constituents,” Kundra is quoted saying in the press release. “The social revolution has created an unprecedented disruption for these organizations, but when they overcome it, the results are transformational — for them, and for their customers. I couldn’t be more excited to bring what I’ve learned to the only company that was built from the ground up to solve this problem, and to do so at massive, global scale,” he added.

“There are only a handful of execs in the world that have scaled SaaS companies at the level we aspire to, and even fewer who understand at their core, as we do, that the ability to create happy customers — listening to, engaging, and reaching them across dozens of digital channels — is the most strategic investment for the modern enterprise. To find both in one person is incredibly rare,” said Ragy Thomas, CEO & Founder, Sprinklr.