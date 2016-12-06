Obama Honors Two Indian-Americans For Community Service

By a Staff Writer

Two Indian-Americans – Hina Trivedi and Parina Mehrotra – were honored by Asian Chronicle USA TV Channel with the 2016 Asian-American humanitarian/community service award and President Barak Obama’s volunteer service medal of honor. Trivedi, a Gujarati community leader, won the Asian Exemplary Civic Service Award 2016, for her community services for the past 30 years. Mehrotra, vice-president of Geeta Mandir in Winnetka, Illinois, a promoter of Hindu religion, values and culture, and a Sunday school teacher at the Hindu Temples of Chicago area for the last 20 years got the award for volunteer service.

The event, in which the two received the awards along with other Asian-American honorees, took place Nov. 20 at a dinner banquet at Sheraton Four Points Hotel in Schiller Park, Ill., where more than 200 guests, mostly Asian-Americans of Chicago and its suburbs in attendance.

According to Asian Media USA, and a Sikh Cultural Society of Chicago press release, the program included musical entertainment and dances. Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White, was the chief guest.

Obama in his letter to Trivedi congratulated her for getting the president’s volunteer services award for 2016 which was presented to her by White during the event.

Trivedi is also the president of Indo U.S. Lions Club and a trustee of Federation of Indian Associations, Chicago. Mehrotra was awarded a plaque, presidential service medal and a lapel pin by White. She has been involved in cultural and social activities for the Satya Sai center and Geeta Ashram at her home for over 15 years.

For the last 15 years, the Asian Humanitarian Award is given annually by the Asian Chronicle TV channel to individuals and families who are positive role models for others, extend numerous civic and community services here and/or in their native countries, and they impact the positive image of Asians in America. Asian Chronicle USA is a television program on public access cable broadcast in many suburban communities of Chicagoland area.

The program had earlier selected Trivedi for the Asian Exemplary Services for being a bridge between India and USA, serving the community and active association with local service organizations. She has attended many public awareness and social services conferences across the globe and has received many honors and awards, according to Asian Media USA.

“We must care for kids because they are our future, so we must guide them to the right direction and do whatever we can to help them to become proud Americans. It’s an honor and privilege to serve the Asian- American community. I am always looking for ways to serve our Asian- American community and

other American community and help improve them,” Trivedi told Asian Media USA after receiving the honor.“I will continue taking this challenging, exciting, collaborative, and positive attitude to help everyone. I am a cancer survivor. “I believe that God gave me a second chance in life, for a reason. Because of this, I am dedicating my life to serving the needy. A smile on the face on a person means a lot to me,’ she said.