NYPD Says Bias Crime Up 115 Percent Since Presidential Election

By a Staff Writer

The New York police department last week said that the city has witnessed a 115 percent increase in bias crimes in roughly one month period since the election of Donald Trump, compared to the same period the year before.

Addressing the press at One Police Plaza Dec. 5, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said that hate crimes are up 35 percent for all of 2016 as compared to the year prior, but he added that the most intense burst had in such crimes has occurred in the weeks since November 8. According to a New York Observer report quoting him there have been 43 such incidents in contrast to 20 during the same period of 2015.

“We also started looking at certain parameters: what happened post-Election Day? We had a huge spike, right after Election Day, it’s somewhat slowed a little bit,” Boyce said. “We’re seeing across the board an increase right now.”

Of the 43 attacks, 24 were directed at Jews—three times as many as occurred last November. The number of bias incidents against Muslims doubled, from two to four as of Dec. 4. Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the press conference. He was joined by NYPD Police Commissioner James O’Neill and Aml Elsokary, a

Muslim police officer who wears her hijab to work. Elsokary was yelled at by a man when she was off-duty, Dec.2 asking her to “go back to her country. De Blasio said he was sick to his stomach when he heard that one of the NYPD officers was subjected to threats and taunting simply because of her faith.

“We can’t allow this. It’s unacceptable in this city. It’s unacceptable in this nation…In a city where there are 900 Muslim-Americans on our police force, there are a lot of people you may not know are a police officer or a member of the National Guard or a member of the U.S. Army. But that should make the point that every single one of them is our fellow American and worthy of our respect,” the mayor said during the press conference.

De Blasio was asked if he blames President-elect Donald Trump directly for the increase in such crimes. “It’s obviously more complicated than that. ‘Do I blame Donald Trump for using hate speech during his campaign? Absolutely. He did, it’s a fact. He said horrible things about Muslims, horrible things about Mexican-Americans,” the mayor was quoted as saying by CBS New York.

But he added that “Trump has a chance to make it better by amending his comments and being a force of reconciliation.”