NYC Health Department warns residents of possible mercury poisoning in skin-lightening creams

The Health Department is warning New York City residents about 10 skin-lightening creams from Pakistan and two medicated soaps from Spain that contain up to 14,000 times the allowable limit for mercury in cosmetics.

Exposure to mercury can cause serious and life-threatening health problems including damage to the nervous system and kidneys, and can harm the fetus if used by a pregnant woman, increasing the risk of a miscarriage.

The Health Department has sent an alert to health care providers in New York City to advise patients against using such products and it recommends that New Yorkers immediately stop using all skin-lightening creams and medicated soaps that list mercury as an ingredient.

However, mercury is not always a listed ingredient and patients should ask their doctor if they are using non-prescription products to lighten their skin or for skin disorders.

The New York City Health Code prohibits the sale of such toxic personal products thus the Health Department is working with businesses to remove the following products from their shelves:

Due Beauty Cream made by Kreative Cosmetics (Pvt) Ltd.

Sandal Whitening Beauty Cream made by MMC Cosmetics, Pakistan

Chandni Whitening Cream made by SJ Enterprises, Pakistan

Golden Pearl Beauty Cream made by Golden Pearl Cosmetics

Face Fresh Beauty Cream made by Shaheen Cosmetics, Pakistan

Faiza No. 1 Beauty Cream made by A.M. Cosmetics (Pak), Pakistan

Faiza Beauty Cream made by Poonia Brothers (Pak), Pakistan

Seven Herbal Ubtan Cream made by C.P.H.L.

Stillman’s Freckle Cream and Stillman’s Skin Bleach Cream made in Pakistan under license from the Stillman Company, Inc., USA

Niuma Medicated Antiseptic Soap made by Niuma Belleza, Spain

Niuma Lemon Medicated Germicidal Soap made by Niuma Belleza, Spain

For those who have already been affected or may be at risk, the Health Department advises them to: