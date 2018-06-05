North Texas Food Bank’s Indian American Council to launch ‘Hunger Mitao Week’ in August

The Indian American Council (IAC) for North Texas Food Bank, which launched on Sept. 29, 2017, has surpassed its first-year goal of funding one million meals for the hungry neighbors across North Texas with their “Million Meal March” campaign.

“We have ambitious goals for the Indian American Council, and with the first million-meal milestone behind us, we know there is much more to be done to feed hungry children, seniors, and families in North Texas. Our Million Meal March doesn’t end here; this is just the beginning of many million meals that will be enabled by the Indian American Community,” said Raj Asava, co-founder of IAC.

The IAC was formed to raise awareness, improve engagement, as well as channel resources and contributions of the Indian American community towards NTFB’s mission by providing access to one million nutritious meals.

“To build on this momentum, we are launching a ‘Hunger Mitao Week’ (August 11-19), the week of India’s Independence Day. Leading up to this week we will raise awareness, food and funds, while encouraging hands-on volunteering. Going forward, it is our vision that India’s Independence Day, August 15, is also celebrated as ‘Independence from Hunger Day!’” said Anna Asava, co-founder of IAC.

The Indian American community in North Texas has grown exponentially over the years with nearly 200,000 people in the region.

In the spirit of “give where you live” the vision of the IAC is for the community to unify and be recognized as a leader in the fight against hunger.

The IAC also looks to create a national model for other food banks and communities to replicate and enable millions of meals for our hungry neighbors across America.

“North Texas Food Bank is appreciative of the Indian American Council’s commitment to fighting hunger and supporting families in need in our community. Together, we are one step closer to reaching our goal of providing 92 million meals by 2025,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.

The North Texas Food Bank’s Perot Family Campus is set to open in Plano allowing a broader support base to meet the growing need for food assistance in the North Texas region, later on in the year and IAC is looking forward to increasing community service engagement at the 220,000 square-foot distribution center with regular volunteer shifts.