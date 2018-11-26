Nordstrom apologizes, withdraws erect penis shaped Shiva vase

Many Hindus are upset and have protested after the high-end department store Nordstrom brought out an erect penis shaped vase named after the Hindu deity Shiva.

Nordstrom has apologized and withdrawn the “highly inappropriate” item from the shelves.

In an email to Hindu statesman and President of Universal Society of Hinduism Rajan Zed, Co-President of Nordstrom Erik Nordstrom wrote, “Thank you for writing and bringing this matter to my attention. We certainly do not want to carry merchandise that offends anyone, especially for religious reasons. Please know that the vase has been removed from our website. I hope you will accept my apologies for any disappointment we have caused you or others.”

Zed then thanked Nordstrom for understanding the concerns of the Hindu community which thought associating Lord Shiva with such a product was highly insensitive.

According to a press release, Zed suggested that Nordstrom and other companies should send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that they can understand of the feelings of customers and communities when introducing new products or launching advertising campaigns.

Zed said that Lord Shiva and Shivalinga were highly revered in Hinduism and were meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not used as a vase for holding cut flowers, which might end up as a decoration in toilet/bathroom/etc.