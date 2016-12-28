Nonprofit To Help Delhi Street Children Chance To Play Than Toil

By a Staff Writer

Throughout December, high school and college students as well as young professionals of South Asian descent from the Tri-State region are helping thousands of India’s street children to choose play over labor — by giving them the chance to play instead of being forced to work to feed themselves and their families.

Butterflies USA, a NY-based nonprofit, is running its 2016-17 winter crowdfunding campaign to support the right to play programs of Butterflies, a child rights and advocacy organization based in New Delhi.

With more than 10 million child workers, India has the highest number of laborers in the world under the age of 14, according to UNICEF estimates. These children face severe environmental and safety hazards, substance abuse and disease, and lack access to adequate shelter, health care and education. For too many of India’s youth, work has replaced play, with dire consequences for children’s health and well-being.

Harbani Rana, a New York City resident and vice president at JP Morgan Chase, said she is enthused about the virtual fund-raising approach. “When Butterflies USA launched its first crowdfunding campaign in 2015 to support the Butterflies Culinary School, its success gratified me. And this year’s right to play campaign excites me even more,” she said in a press statement.

“Playing sports at school motivated me to do better not just on the field but strive for excellence in everything I did. This campaign impacts so many children and their health, happiness, and motivation to succeed!” she said.

Rana, who is the treasurer of Butterflies USA, is an undergraduate from Baruch College. After her degree more than 10 years ago, she visited the Butterflies headquarters in New Delhi over winter break. Her positive report moved a cadre of college administrators to found Butterflies USA. Over the past decade she has helped organize events such as yoga classes as fundraisers appealing to students, but Rana is enthused about the virtual fund-raising approach.

The current right to play campaign focuses on providing equipment, uniforms, and coaching for a variety of sports and games as well as equal access by youth of all classes and abilities to properly maintained fields and playgrounds.

So far, Butterflies USA has raised more than half of its $18,000 goal, which would be directed toward safe play for each of the 1,800 children Butterflies reaches.