Nominations of three Indian Americans sent to Senate

Among the 163 nominations sent to the Senate by the White House, three of them are Indian Americans.

According to a White House press release, the nominations of Rita Baranwal, Aditya Bamzai and Bimal Patel were sent for key positions to the Senate.

While Baranwal has been nominated for the post of assistant secretary of Energy (Nuclear Energy), Bamzai has been nominated for the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board and Patel has been nominated as the assistant secretary of Treasury.

Baranwal is currently serving as the Director, Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) Initiative and if confirmed, she will be heading the powerful Office of Nuclear Energy.

Bamzai teaches and writes about civil procedure, federal courts, administrative law, and will serve until January 29, 2020, for the remainder of Elisebeth Collins Cook’s term, who is resigning.

Bamzai has also served as a law clerk to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and to Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, as well as an attorney-adviser in the Office of legal counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice, and as an appellate attorney in both private practice, and for the National Security Division of the justice department.

Patel is currently a Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Prior to joining the administration, he was a partner and head of the Financial Advisory and Regulation practice in Washington D.C., office of O’Melveny & Myers LLP, the White House said.