Nomination for participants for 45th and 46th editions of the Know India Program

Nominations for the 45th (29th January – 22 February 2018) and 46th (12th February – 8th March, 2018) editions of the Know India Program with Partner States Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh are currently taking place. A flagship program of the Ministry of External Affairs, it is a three-week orientation program for Diaspora youth conducted with a view to promote awareness on different facets of life in India and the progress made by the country in various fields e.g. economic, industrial, education, science & technology, communication & information. KIP provide a unique forum for students & young professionals of Indian origin to visit India, share their views, expectations & experiences and to develop closer bonds with the contemporary India. This program is open to youth of Indian origin (excluding non-resident Indians) from all over the world with preference to 3rd generation onwards who never visited India before.

Know India Program is a 25 days program (excluding international travel) including 2-day orientation program in New Delhi. Participants will meet opinion makers, leaders, officials to get an overview of India’s economy, society and ongoing growth and development story.

Participants are provided local hospitality like boarding and internal transportation in India, return air tickets from their country of residence to India provided participants bear 10% of the cost of total air fare. Gratis visa shall be granted to participants by the Indian Missions/Posts abroad.

Minimum qualification required for participating in KIP is graduation from a recognized University /Institute or enrolled for graduation and ability to speak in English. The applicant should not have visited India through any previous Program of Government of India. Those who have not visited India before will be given preference.

Applicant must provide documentary evidence to prove Indian origin or an undertaking about Indian origin which must be countersigned by Indian Embassy/High Commission/Consul General.

The deadline for 45th and 46th KIP registration is December 15th, 2017. Details about the Program, including application, can be found on www.kip.gov.in