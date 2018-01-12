No Jerks Involved In ‘The Big Bang Theory’: Kevin Sussman

“The Big Bang Theory” is making headlines with stories around the brewing ego hassles and jealousy between the cast. But American actor Kevin Sussman, who essays Stuart Bloom in the hit sitcom, says the show “lucked out by having a group of people that work well together” with no ego clashes between the team.

“It is by far my longest job of any kind — be it acting or non-acting. It is amazing. I had done enough TV stuff before ‘The Big Bang Theory’. I had done enough to sort of appreciate how awesome everybody is on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, how nice and cool everybody is,” Sussman told IANS over phone from California.

Though he spoke out before the reports about the showrunners planning to end the series owing to the differences between the cast caught everyone’s attention, Sussman said: “I really think one of the reasons why the show is so successful is pure luck. There are really no jerks involved. Everyone is super-nice, there is not a lot of ego and stuff.

“The cast, they all are good friends. I think it is the only show, that I have been involved with, that has been so successful. But I would assume that it is a sort of necessary accident that needs to happen in order for the show to be successful because you are working in such close proximity for so long.

“I think I lucked out by getting the job and I think the show lucked out by just having a group of people that work well together.”

“The Big Bang Theory” universe originated with the story of how four nerds — Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) — react when a girl Penny (Kaley Cuoco) enters their life as a friendly neighbor.

With all the idiosyncrasies, quirky behaviour, cultural one-liners, including a lot of Indian references courtesy British- Indian actor Kunal, as well as dating fundas — the story that highlights the personal life of scientists and geeks was loved by one and all, making it a phenomenon.

Its universe expanded and introduced characters like neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) and Stuart Bloom, the owner of a comic book store the characters visit essayed by Sussman.

Currently in the middle of its eleventh season, the show might conclude with the twelfth edition.

Sussman, who has also featured in films like “Little Black Book”, “Ugly Betty”, “The Mentalist” and “Hitch” — which will air in India on Friday on Sony PIX — feels “surreal” to be part of such a big show.

“I used to actually work in a comic book stores in New York. The creatives didn’t know this when they offered me the role… I love this job,” he said, adding that a movie version of the show “would be awesome”.

Having been associated with showbiz since 1990s, Sussman says he has learnt a lot of things over time.

“I have a better sense to understand when to stop working so that I can continue to explore the work while the cameras are rolling,” said the actor, who also likes to write and is working on a project at the moment.