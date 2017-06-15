No duplicate used for me in ‘Chandrakanta’: Kritika

MUMBAI

Actress Kritika Kamra says the makers of fantasy drama TV show “Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta” have never had to use a duplicate because of her unavailability.

Kritika earlier said that she has asked the makers of the Life OK show to allow her an off on Sundays as being a “single woman living in Mumbai” she was not able to focus on her personal duties.

“I like to take Sundays off, but not at the cost of quality of my scenes. They have never had to use a duplicate because of my unavailability,” Kritika posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Talking about his working experience with the actress, Nikhil Sinha, producer of “Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta”, said: “Kritika Kamra is the most hardworking girl I have ever come across. She is very punctual and disciplined. She gives perfect shot for all her scenes with utmost dedication and grace, be it an action sequence or a romantic scene. The work is never suffered because of her.”