No Bollywood Plans, Want To Do Indie Music: Kaveri Kapur

By Nivedita

At 16, when children her age spend most of their time hanging out with friends and attending parties, she is making waves in the Indian music world with her second single “Half A Heart”.

Kaveri Kapur, daughter of internationally-known filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, says she enjoys singing self-written tracks and has no plans to give voice to Bollywood numbers any time soon.

Asked if she has thought about penning songs and singing for Bollywood too, Kaveri told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “Not right now, because I enjoy writing and singing my own songs and for now, I want to do things independently.”

Her second single was released last week by QYUKI and is already a hit on the internet.

She also received praise from some industry bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, A.R. Rahman, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Nigam and Shabana Azmi. Her last song “Did you know”

was also widely noticed.

Can we consider that she has arrived in the music industry already? “I don’t know if I’ve arrived, but I definitely want to do this as my career,” she said in her confident voice.

The lyrics of her latest song go like: “Half a heart, An empty soul, An empty room, Nowhere to go….Teary eyes, A broken smile, Our minds collide, Do we have time?”

As a 16-year-old and a student of 10th grade, how did such deep lines come to her mind? “Honestly, when I write, I am not necessarily writing about my personal experiences. I imagine things and I write about them. I don’t know how I do it, but I just pick up things that contradict my surroundings.

“Also, I try not to think where it is coming from because that will take away the ambiguity out of it,” she added.

And does she take any inspiration from her creative parents? “My parents are very creative and I have been in that atmosphere all my life. The reason I think I am doing this is because I love music. It doesn’t seem like I am doing some job. I am doing this because I love it.

“I wanted to do this when I was very young and I think my mother made me believe in music . Because of her, I discovered my passion and I credit my parents for all of it,” Kaveri told IANS.

Kaveri feels that she is blessed to have an influential family but she wants to be known more for her music than from where she comes.

“I am really grateful that my parents are really influential. I have been given this platform and it’s easier for me to do what I want to do. But at the same time, I want to utilise all my talent because that is what matters. I wish that everyone gets an equal opportunity to do what they love,” she elaborated.

Her parents have given her some words of wisdom: “They told me that it’s okay to have bad days and it is cool to mess up sometimes, but keep working hard and be true to yourself.”

– IANS