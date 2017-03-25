No arrest in murder of Sasikala Narra, Anish Narra in New Jersey

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 25, 2017 9:14 pm

NEW YORK: The New Jersey police have not yet made any arrest in the horrific murders of Indian software engineer Sasikala Narra, 38, and her six-year-old son Anish Narra, who were found with their throats slit, and with multiple stab wounds, in their house in Maple Shade, New Jersey, on Thursday.

The bodies of the duo were found by the husband and father of the victims, N Hanumantha Rao, a software engineer too, after he returned home from work, to Fox Meadow Apartments.

There is no word yet on the autopsy that was performed on the bodies. Burlington County Prosecutor Robert D. Bernardi and Maple Shade Police Chief Gary C. Gubbei had on Friday revealed that the bodies had multiple stab wounds.

A New Jersey official – a spokesperson for the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, however, disclosed on Saturday that no arrest has been made as yet in the murders, and local law enforcement officials continue to look for the killer.

Earlier, on Friday, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office had said that the murders were not being investigated as a hate crime. However, it’s also puzzling why more details have not yet been disclosed.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, in Maple Shade, mourned the death of their student Anish Narra, and his mother.

The school’s website noted: “We learned with great sadness on March 24 about the deaths of our student, Anish Narra, and his mother. We ask all those in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help School community and the public at large to join in praying for Anish and Sasi, and we offer our deepest condolences to all those who mourn them during this time of great loss. May they rest in peace.”

The case is being investigated by detectives from Maple Shade and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit.

People who live in the surrounding apartments are struggling to understand how this could’ve happened. Most say they did not hear or see anything out of the ordinary.

“I didn’t see any damage to the door or any break-ins of that type, so right now this is a mystery,” said neighbor Dexter Stevenson, reported CBS Philly.

Reports said Rao works for Cognizant Technologies and his deceased wife used to work from home. The two immigrated to the US from Andhra Pradesh 9 years ago.