Niti Taylor learns pottery

MUMBAI

Actress Niti Taylor got a chance to learn pottery on the set of TV show “Ghulaam”.

Niti, who plays Shivani in the show, will be seen helping the ladies in Berehampur with pottery as part of “Beti Bacho, Bavisha Bano” — a women empowering initiative to bring change in the village.

“It was real fun trying my hands at pottery. I was taught the procedure, and with lot of attempts I finally managed to get it right. But, on the whole, it was a good experience. I truly had fun shooting for the same,” Niti said in a statement.

“Ghulaam”, aired on Life OK, also features Param Singh and Ridheema Tiwari.