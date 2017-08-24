Nina Davuluri to judge Miss America 2018 competition

NEW YORK – Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri will join radio and TV host Maria Menounos, country music singer Thomas Rhett, actress Molly Sims, pop star Jordin Sparks and People magazine Editor in Chief Jess Cagle on the panel of celebrity judges for the final night of the Miss America Competition on Sept. 10.

“I understand all too well the emotions of stepping on to the Miss America stage. I’m honored to be able to help shape the legacy of the Miss America Organization over the next year,” Davuluri said in a statement.

Davuluri, 28, was the first Indian American and South Asian to win the Miss America beauty pagent and she is also the host and producer of the new weekly reality show, “Made In America,” which premiered on ZeeTV Americas in North America, earlier this month.

Davuluri, along with all of the other judges, will evaluate the contestants’ performances in lifestyle and fitness, evening wear, talent, interview and on-stage questions during the competition.

The seventh judge will be revealed closer to the competition at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.

Fifty-one contestants will compete for the title of Miss America 2018, one from each state including Washington D.C. However, Puerto Rico will not be participating this year.